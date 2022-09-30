Thailand suffers flood-related rice damage estimated at 2.9-3.1 billion baht

Kasikorn Research Center estimated the damage of the first crop of rice caused by flooding at 2.9-3.1 billion baht.

The center said that flooding in regions had negative impacts on the first crop of rice which was about to reach markets, especially Hom Mali fragrant rice in the Northeast and the North where it was teeming down.







The research center said that the damage of the first rice crop would happen from August to October and would cause rice prices to increase for the time being.

It expected more tropical storms in the country in October and more damage to rice will be likely because it will be at harvest time. If more storms hit the country, the damage will be greater, the research center said. (TNA)

































