Royally sponsored name of Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok

The Bang Sue Grand Station received its new and royally sponsored name “Sathani Klang Krung Thep Apiwat” meaning the great prosperity of Bangkok Metropolis.

The Light Red Line section of the new Red Line from Bang Sue to Taling Chan was renamed “Nakhon Vithi” and the Dark Red Line link from Bang Sue to Rangsit “Thani Rathaya” meaning the routes of the city. The Red Line passes through the Bang Sue Grand Station.







The Transport Ministry and the State Railway of Thailand sought the new names of the Bang Sue Grand Station and the new electric railway from His Majesty the King. The request was submitted through the Cabinet secretariat and the Bureau of the Royal Household.

The Red Line started its tentative service on Aug 2 last year and its commercial service began on Nov 29 last year. Today the system serves more than 22,000 commuters a day. (TNA)

































