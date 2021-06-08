Thailand strikes back at COVID-19 to speed up tourism and economy restoration

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has declared that it was a historic day when Thailand began to strike back at COVID-19, as it achieved its target of administering at least 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on the first day of the nation’s mass vaccination drive on Monday.

He said the battle against COVID-19 is ongoing, after it began a year and a half ago. However, this time, the country has vaccines, which are its best hope in turning the situation around. Vaccines will be the key to reopening the country to tourism, to rehabilitating the economy and to returning to normality. Vaccines will be the force to drive the country forward securely and sustainably.







The prime minister reassured the general public, during his visit to the Central Vaccination Centre at the Bang Sue Grand Station, that there will be enough vaccine for everyone, no matter the channel of registration. Vaccines will continue to arrive in Thailand in batches, as the global vaccine demand is still high.

He added that the government has signed a contract for 20 million doses of Johnson & Johnson and 5 million Pfizer vaccine doses and has ordered 8 million more doses of Sinovac, in line with the plan to secure 100 million doses for Thailand. (NNT)



























