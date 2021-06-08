Finnish expat suspected of drunk driving hit-and-run near Pattaya

A Finnish expat was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after crashing his car into a motorbike and dragging it 800 meters outside Pattaya.

Identified only as “Tony”, the 47-year-old was seen weaving his Chevrolet across traffic lanes on Banglamung Soi 25 at the Naklang-Rong Po Market Community intersection June 7. He smashed into a Honda Scoopy parked outside a shop and failed to stop, despite the bike being caught under his vehicle.







When Tony finally did pull over, he tried to flee the scene on foot and was pursued by a pack of Thais, who beat him senseless in an alley.

Even though his girlfriend suspected he may have suffered a cerebral hemorrhage, Tony refused to go to the hospital and wanted to nurse his bloody and swollen head at home.





Banglamung police took him in for a blood-alcohol test as the Finn refused a breathalyzer test at the scene.

Girlfriend Namfon, 30, claims Tony wasn’t drinking and they didn’t have an argument. She was at a loss to explain his erratic behavior.





























