Pattaya man scammed with COD mystery parcel

A Pattaya man is warning online shoppers to beware of scams after paying 708 baht for a mystery parcel containing only shredded paper.

Boonthong Kaewrum, 46, said he never ordered the paper, but a well-known delivery company delivered the lightweight box, which was sent cost-on-delivery. Some of the money allegedly went to the courier, but the rest to the scammer.







Boonthong said his young daughter took delivery of the parcel and paid the COD because he was away and his wife was too busy to answer the door. By the time he opened the box that night, it was too late to refuse it.





The furniture craftsman said he’s a frequent online shopper and suspects someone knew that. But he checked his shopping app to confirm he’d not placed any orders, and when he called the online mall, they said they didn’t have an order matching the label on the parcel.

He is now trying to trace the sender in Bangkok in hopes of getting his money back.

























