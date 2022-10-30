Thailand steps up efforts to combat IP infringement issue

The administration has taken steps forward in fighting the issue of intellectual property (IP) infringement in the country.

The Ministry of Commerce has joined hands with the Thai advertising associations and owners of intellectual property rights (IPRs) in formulating measures to prevent and suppress intellectual property violations in the Thai advertising industry.







They signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Online Advertising and Intellectual Property Rights. This cooperation is aimed to enhance confidence of both Thai and foreign investor communities and support the government’s soft power policy.

Deputy Minister of Commerce Sinit Lertkrai revealed that the Ministry has prioritized driving the country’s growth by adopting intellectual property as a tool to add value to products and services. He said that the ministry recognizes that IP contributes to the enhancing of the competitiveness of Thai entrepreneurs.







He also said that by enforcing IP-infringement suppression and mitigation, Thailand will gain confidence from trading partners. It will also create a favorable trade and

investment atmosphere, especially in the digital content industry, advertising industry, and electronic commerce. The Deputy Minister opined that these industries have continuously been growing. (NNT)

































