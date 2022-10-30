1 Thai woman among 151 killed in South Korean Halloween crush

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his condolences after the Itaewon crowd crush in Seoul. He orders the Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul to help Thais who have been affected by the incident.

At least 151 people have died in the crush as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, officials say.







At least 82 were injured in the incident in the Itaewon nightlife area which was holding its first unmasked Halloween celebrations since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Itaewon is one of the most popular neighborhoods in Seoul for a night out. Locals and foreigners flock there every weekend, but Halloween is one of the busiest nights of the year.









After holding an emergency meeting, South Korea’s President, Yoon Suk-yeol, ordered a task force to be set up to help treat the injured. He also launched an investigation into the cause of the crush

The Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, has advised Thai people to avoid mass gatherings in a narrow space.

One Thai woman was reportedly killed in the tragedy on Saturday.

In case of emergencies, Thai people can contact the Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul at 010-6747-0095 and 010-3099-2995 or via the Facebook page: Royal Thai Embassy, Seoul. (NNT)

























































