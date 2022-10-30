Best Thai dishes for 21 Economic leaders at APEC Future Food for Sustainability competition

H.E. Mr. Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs chairs the opening ceremony of Plate to Planet Festival in front of the Central World Plaza shopping mall. The event aims to promote the last 21 best Thai dishes in the final round of the APEC Future Food for Sustainability competition. The winning team will have their dishes served to leaders at the 2022 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week next month.







With the growing trend of sustainability, the competition aims to find dishes of the future that emphasize sustainability with a blend of Thai elements. Some 2,000 teams of contestants had a chance to create new dishes, under the guidance of culinary experts.

Mr. Anucha Nakasai, Minister attached to the Office of the Prime Minister, said this competition gives Thai chefs the opportunity to enhance their skills and expand their businesses, while further promoting Thai cuisine which has been recognized as the country’s key soft power.







The winning team will get 1 million baht and have their dishes served to world leaders at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, which will be taking place on 14-19 November in Thailand.

Vote for the last 21 best Thai dishes at www.futurefoodapec.com (NNT)















































