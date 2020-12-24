Thailand spots 7 cases, imposes district lockdown in Suphan Buri

Suphan Buri governor has imposed lockdown measures for Song Pee Nong district until Jan 3 after seven coronavirus cases were found there.

The governor, Natthaphat Suwanprateep, who heads the province’s communicable disease committee decided to issue lockdown orders due to a rise in Covid-19 cases in the district.







The authorities asked local residents to refrain from non-essential travel out of the district from Dec 23 to Jan 3.

Under the measures to control the outbreak, indoor exercise and recreational facilities are closed.





Indoor playgrounds and massage parlours, theaters, karaoke parlours, theaters, boxing stadiums, cockfighting rings, swimming pools, schools and tutoring centres are ordered to shut down.

Dine-in service is prohibited at restaurants and food stalls and only take-out food service is allowed.

Holding feasts at religious and ordination ceremonies and funerals is banned. (TNA)















