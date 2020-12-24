Thailand’s Chai Nat province reports 1st Covid case after buying squids from Samut Sakhon

Chai Nat province reported its first coronavirus cases, a seafood vendor linked to the market in Samut Sakhon, a hot spot of current infections.

The 35-year-old man lives in Chai Nat’s Muang district. He fell ill on Dec 19 and sought the treatment at Jainad Narendra Hospital where he tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec 22.





According to the disease investigation, he travelled to buy squids from the Talay Thai market in Samut Sakhon and shrimps from the Bang Bon market in Bangkok. He returned to sell seafood at the Taklee market in Nakhon Sawan province.

He is the first coronavirus case in Chai Nat as the province has no coronavirus case since the Covid-19 outbreak emerged in Thailand earlier this year.

The governor will later hold a press briefing for the official report the first patient in the province. (TNA)
















