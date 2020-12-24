Most Covid-19 cases in Thailand comprise of fishermen, seafood vendors and transport workers

Thailand recorded 46 new COVID-19 cases, eight of whom were not linked to the outbreak in Samut Sakhon province.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said the new cases comprised 39 locally infected people and seven quarantined arrivals. The total rose to 5,762, 4,095 of whom recovered and 1,607 were being treated. The death toll was unchanged at 60.







Most new cases were linked to the shrimp wholesale market in Samut Sakhon. They are fishermen, seafood vendors and workers in seafood transport business.

Eight new cases were not related to the shrimp market. They include a tourist and those who had been at crowded place such as markets and department stores. Two new cases were being investigated.

Dr Taweesilp said health workers tested people at four places in Samut Sakhon. At the shrimp wholesale market, 2,051 people were tested and 914 of them (44%) tested positive.





Tests were conducted on 2,060 people at Setthakit Community and 134 of them (6.5%) were positive.

At the Talaythai market, 653 people were tested and 91 of them (14%) turned out positive. At the Samut Sakhon Fish Market, 241 people were tested and two of them (1%) were confirmed with COVID-19.

So far health workers tested 22% of people in at-risk areas of Samut Sakhon.

Dr Taweesilp said more than 1,000 people from 23 provinces were frequent buyers at the shrimp wholesale market of Samut Sakhon. He added that the CCSA would discuss lockdown criteria tomorrow. (TNA)















