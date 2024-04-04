Thailand- Singapore discuss digital and green economy, 14th CSEP meeting

H.E. Ms. Wong Siow Ping Catherine, Ambassador of Singapore to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, upon her assumption of duty, on 1 April 2024.







Both sides discussed ways to further enhance the multi-faceted bilateral cooperation, especially in future-oriented areas, such as digital and green economy, deep technology, smart city and future-ready human resource development. They also discussed the preparation of the 14th CSEP meeting to be held in Bangkok between 25-26 June 2024, and possible activities to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Thailand – Singapore diplomatic relations in 2025.







In addition, both sides exchanged views on regional issues, including the situation in Myanmar. Singapore reiterated full support for Thailand’s ongoing efforts and welcomed the successful pilot project of humanitarian initiative to provide assistance to the Myanmar people affected by conflict along the Thai-Myanmar border. (MFA)



































