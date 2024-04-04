Proactive foreign policy and outbound visits of Prime Minister press briefing

H.E. Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a press briefing, on 1 April, on the proactive foreign policy and outbound visits of the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, during the past 6 months. The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the Government’s commitment to increase Thailand’s status in international sphere, as well as to recover and promote Thai economy.













The Deputy Prime Minister briefed that during the past 6 months, the Government has pursued the foreign policy with 5 priorities: including (1) proactive diplomacy, which would increase Thailand’s status in the international arena; (2) proactive economic diplomacy aiming to enhance economic benefits for the Thai people; (3) timely diplomatic responses during crises by standing ready to assist and protect the Thai people abroad; (4) maintaining Thailand’s position to be balanced, friendly, unbiased, and aligned with the interests of the country regardless of global challenges; and (5) outreach diplomacy towards the people, which includes visits to the border areas and soft power promotion. On this occasion, the Deputy Prime Minister also laid out the next steps of the Government’s foreign policy in the next 6 months. (MFA)



































