Thailand pursues ‘Aviation Hub’ capability of hosting up to 150 million travelers by 2030

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has announced Thailand’s ambitious goal to become a regional tourism hub, with plans to impress tourists from their arrival and throughout their stay. The government plans to host several global events to enhance tourists’ experiences in the coming months, focusing on safety and encouraging repeat visits.







Detailing the vision to make Thailand an Aviation Hub capable of hosting up to 150 million travelers by 2030, Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol said the initiative is expected to introduce a new dimension to tourism. This will also stimulate growth through strategic concepts by 2025. The plan seeks to promote the country’s unique cultural and natural resources, connect tourist routes to spread visitors across regions, and advertise less-known destinations.







Further ambitions include establishing Thailand as the ‘Hub of ASEAN’ for seamless travel and a ‘World Class Event Hub’, serving as a center for global experiences in music, sports, food, and lifestyle. The move aligns with the vision of ASEAN as a Single Destination accessible through the ASEAN Pass. (NNT)



































