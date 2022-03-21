Thailand should ban exports of maize and soybean meal, says TFMA

The Thai Feed Mill Association (TFMA) has urged the government to reconsider banning exports of maize and soybean meal. It argues that such a ban would help alleviate local animal feed shortages and price hikes stemming from the ongoing war in Ukraine.

TFMA President Pornslip Patchrintanakul made his case in a letter to the director-general of the Department of Internal Trade, the permanent secretary for the Ministry of Commerce, and Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha.



Pornsilp said Thailand still allows these crucial products to be exported despite rising local demand and the Kingdom’s dependence on their importation.

According to Pornsilp, allowing the export of soybean meal contradicts an agreement between the administration and animal feed producers to prioritize local soybean meal suppliers.







The letter also urged the government to conduct inspections of intermediaries for local animal feed stocks instead of manufacturers. It explained that inspecting producers was redundant, as it is mandatory for manufacturers to file inventory reports with authorities every 10 days.

Data from the Customs Department showed maize exports in 2021 exceeded 93,600 metric tons, while combined export tonnage for November and December was 65,930 tons. Thailand also exported a total of 103,091 tons of soybean meal that year. (NNT)

































