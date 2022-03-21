Thailand warns of flashfloods in tourist destinations – Krabi and Phuket during Mar 21-22

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has warned of run-offs and flash floods in four southern provinces from March 21 to 22.

The department quoted the Meteorological Department as stating that during the period a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal could develop into a cyclone, move northward and reach Myanmar.



As a result, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation warned, heavy downpours could bring run-offs and flash floods to all districts of Ranong; Takua Thung, Khura Buri, Kapong, Takua Pa and Thai Muang districts of Phangnga; Muang, Thalang and Kathu districts of Phuket; and Muang, Khao Phanom and Plai Phraya districts of Krabi during the three-day period.

The department advised affected people to seek help via its LINE ID, @1784DDPM, and its hotline number 1784 around the clock. (TNA)

































