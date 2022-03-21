Married couple drowns while fishing off Bangsaen

A married couple drowned while fishing for crabs at night. The couple’s fishing boat capsized in the sea off the coast of Bangsaen near Chonburi. The body of Numpueng Samphaonoi, 30, was recovered but her spouse, Somphon, 45, remained missing and was presumed dead.



The fisherman who found the woman’s remains said the couple fished the local waters frequently.

Somphon’s brother, Chantaluk Tumkanma, 46, said the pair usually brought their children along. But with strong wind and inclement weather, they left the kids at home this time.

































