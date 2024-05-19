Thailand sees shift in job opportunities towards hotel and food industries

The National Statistical Office (NSO) has released data indicating a marginal decrease in unemployment rates during the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year. About 410,000 individuals, or 1% of the working-age population, were reported as unemployed, with a significant portion, 59.25%, voluntarily leaving their jobs.

University graduates constituted the majority of the unemployed. Detailed reasons for unemployment included 16.16% of individuals closing their businesses and 13.15% reaching the end of their employment contracts. 5.47% were also dismissed from their roles, and 4.71% cited various other reasons for their joblessness.







The NSO survey noted that the total working-age population was about 40.2 million in this year’s first quarter, of which 39.6 million were employed. This slight decline from the previous year’s figures is primarily due to a reduction in agricultural employment, influenced by harsher drought conditions.

However, there was a positive trend outside the agricultural sector, where employment rose by 2.2%. This was particularly evident in the hotel and food industries, which saw a substantial increase of 10.3% in employment, suggesting a shift in job opportunities towards these sectors. (NNT)












































