Bangkok among world’s top 10 summer vacation destinations

Mastercard’s fifth annual report, “Travel Trends 2024: Breaking Boundaries,” has placed Bangkok among the world’s top 10 summer vacation destinations. The ranking, which is based on an analysis of Mastercard transaction data across 74 markets, reveals major shifts in the travel industry, including a forecasted rise in demand for Bangkok over the next three months.

During an online press conference, Mastercard Chief Economist for Asia Pacific David Mann said Thailand’s tourism sector is nearly fully recovered, with visitor numbers currently just 7% below pre-pandemic levels. He added that Thailand has long been a popular destination within the Asia Pacific region and is expected to regain its full tourist influx by 2024.







The report further indicates that Thailand is leading the way in South Asia and the Middle East, with the largest number of tourists coming from China and Malaysia. Inbound flight traffic from South Asia and the ASEAN region has increased nearly 20% since 2019.

According to Mastercard, the Thai capital is also named a preferred destination for extended stays, driven by affordability and favorable exchange rates. The trend contributes positively to local economies, as longer stays typically result in increased spending. (NNT)





































