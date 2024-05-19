Thailand has locations for international film productions, financial incentives to offer

The Tourism and Sports Ministry, in collaboration with the Culture Ministry, has said it aims to generate 7.5 billion baht this year by promoting Thailand as a prime location for international film productions. The initiative was highlighted at the Cannes Film Festival in France, where Thailand’s successes in attracting foreign films were showcased.

According to Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Sports Arrun Boonchai, various government units have made consistent efforts to enhance the Thai film industry, viewing it as a strategic avenue to elevate the tourism sector. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin also views cinema as a crucial element of cultural diplomacy and economic stimulation.







Arrun noted that Thailand’s allure for filmmakers is partly due to its renowned tourist destinations, which have served as backdrops for numerous international film and TV productions in recent years. To further attract these productions, Thailand offers financial incentives, including a 15% cashback on production costs, which has recently increased to 20%. The impact of these incentives is evident in the growth of the film industry’s economic value in Thailand, which has risen from approximately 3.1 billion baht in 2017 to about 6.7 billion baht in the previous year.

Arrun highlighted the broader economic benefits, such as job creation in downstream businesses and the stimulation of tourism in community-based and lesser-known locations due to these productions. Notable films shot in Thailand include “The Meg 2,” “The Creator,” and “The White Lotus,” featuring Thai K-pop star Lalisa Manoban. (NNT)





































