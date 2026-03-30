Thailand secures ships, evacuates nationals and rolls out cost relief amid Middle East crisis

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Joint Management and Monitoring Center for the Situation in the Middle East held a press briefing on 30 March 2026, addressing three key issues affecting the country: assistance to Thai nationals, energy situation, and cost of living measures:

Speakers

Panidone Pachimsawat

Acting Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesperson

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Veerapat Kiatfuengfoo

Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy

Prakhan Kordumrong

Minister (Commercial)

Permanent Representative of Thailand to the WTO and the World Intellectual Property

Organization (Bangkok Office)

Shipping & Thai Nationals

Tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate following Iran’s seizure of vessels near the Strait of Hormuz and the Houthis’ entry into the conflict, affecting shipping safety in the Red Sea. Thailand’s Foreign Ministry has secured safe passage for some Thai commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, and a dedicated task force has been established to assist remaining ships. A total of 1,532 Thai nationals have been evacuated from the region. Thais still in the area are strongly urged to leave immediately and register with the nearest Thai embassy.



Energy Situation

Global oil markets remain highly volatile. Dubai crude hit US$120+/barrel, up 72% since the conflict began. Despite this, Thailand’s diesel retail price remains at THB 38.90 baht (US$ ~1.18)/liter — significantly lower than Malaysia (THB 45.41 or US$ ~1.38) and other neighbors. To further ease costs, B20 biodiesel is now available at PTT and PTG stations, offering savings of THB 5 (US$ ~0.15)/liter. Authorities are cracking down on hoarding, with several violators already prosecuted.





Cost of Living Measures

Starting 1 April 2026, the Ministry of Commerce launches the “Thai Help Thai” campaign nationwide — over 1,000 products discounted up to 50% at major retailers including Makro, Lotus’s, Tops, and GoWholesale. Blue Flag affordable markets will operate at more than 500 locations, with mobile units reaching remote areas.

Farmers will also benefit from the “Green Flag Plus” fertilizer subsidy scheme, offering up to THB 1,400 (US$ ~42.63) per household in savings, launching in late April in Kamphaeng Phet province before expanding to 50 provinces.

For complaints or price violations, contact hotline 1569. (PRD)



































