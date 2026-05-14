Chinese gamblers leap from second floor as Pattaya poker den raided

PATTAYA, Thailand – Immigration police, tourist police, and local administrative officials raided an alleged illegal poker operation inside a luxury home in Nongprue late Wednesday night, arresting 16 Chinese nationals after several suspects attempted a dramatic escape by jumping from a second-floor window. The operation took place at around 11:46 p.m. inside a property in Soi Mab Yailia 24 in Banglamung district, East Pattaya, Chonburi province, following complaints from local residents about suspicious activity involving large groups of Chinese nationals frequently entering and leaving the residence.







Authorities said concerns intensified after a previous case involving Chinese suspects allegedly hiding C4 explosives in the Pattaya area, prompting fears among residents that the gathering could pose a broader public safety risk. Officers from immigration police, tourist police, Nongprue Police Station, and Banglamung district administration jointly surrounded and searched the house after surveillance reportedly confirmed illegal gambling activity. During the raid, three Chinese nationals allegedly jumped from a second-floor window in an attempt to flee, suffering injuries after hitting the ground below. Rescue workers provided first aid while officers secured the surrounding area. Inside the house, authorities found 13 additional suspects, including both men and women, reportedly too shocked to escape in time.

Police said the property had been converted into a fully equipped gambling venue with three poker rooms, gaming tables, playing cards, food, drinks, and large quantities of gambling equipment.

Officers also seized around 100,000 baht in cash and gambling chips valued at several million baht.

Investigators said the group operated cautiously, installing CCTV cameras around the property to monitor outside movement and avoid detection. All 16 suspects were taken into custody for further legal action while authorities continue examining immigration and travel records linked to the case.























































