Pattaya angler sounds alarm after hauling invasive fish along local shores

PATTAYA, Thailand – Concern is growing among fishermen and marine enthusiasts after large numbers of invasive Blackchin tilapia were discovered along Pattaya Beach, raising fears over possible damage to the local marine ecosystem. The issue gained attention after a local fishing content creator known as “Tart Channel,” who has more than 20,000 followers on Facebook, posted video footage showing large numbers of the invasive fish being caught near the shoreline during the early hours of May 14. The 40-year-old owner of the channel said he regularly fishes and catches squid around Pattaya Beach and was alerted by fellow anglers who reported spotting schools of Blackchin tilapia in the area.







He later used a cast net to test the reports and was shocked by the number of fish caught in a single throw, prompting concern among fishermen, squid anglers, and tourists gathered nearby.

The discovery has also raised questions about how the invasive freshwater species managed to survive in seawater near Pattaya’s coastline. The fisherman urged authorities to urgently inspect the area and introduce serious prevention measures, warning that unchecked breeding could threaten local marine species, including juvenile fish and squid, while potentially impacting coastal fishing livelihoods in the future. Blackchin tilapia are considered an invasive species in Thailand and have previously raised environmental concerns in several provinces due to their rapid reproduction and impact on native aquatic ecosystems.

















































