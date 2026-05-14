Monsoon fury hurls fishing boats onto Bang Saray Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Strong winds and rough seas driven by monsoon weather battered the Bang Saray coastline in Chonburi province overnight, pushing several fishing and tourist boats ashore and leaving multiple vessels damaged. The incident occurred along the Bang Saray Bay coastline in Sattahip district, south of Pattaya, after heavy rain and powerful gusts swept through the area during the night, May 14. Local residents said several fishing boats and recreational fishing tour boats moored near the shore were dragged onto the beach by large waves and turbulent conditions. Some vessels suffered severe damage after crashing into rock barriers along the coastline, with broken hulls reported on several boats.







Boat operators and fishermen rushed to inspect the damage and move vessels further onto land to prevent additional destruction as rough conditions continued along the coast. The incident comes as Thailand’s Meteorological Department warned of worsening weather conditions between May 14 and 18, with increased rainfall and isolated heavy to very heavy rain expected across northern, central, eastern, and southern regions.

Authorities said the strengthening southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand is generating stronger waves, with seas in the Andaman expected to reach 2 to 3 meters, and over 3 meters during thunderstorms. Waves in the upper Gulf of Thailand are forecast to reach around 2 meters and higher in stormy conditions. Officials are urging residents in risk areas to remain alert for flash floods, runoff, and strong winds, while boat operators are advised to navigate with caution and avoid going to sea during thunderstorms.























































