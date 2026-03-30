Retail giants join ‘Thai Help Thai’ drive as government targets household expenses

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Commerce has inspected four major modern trade retailers in preparation for the nationwide launch of the “Thai Help Thai” initiative.

On March 30, 2026, ​Director-General of the Department of Business Development Poonpong Naiyanapakorn conducted final inspections at Makro (Nakhon In), Lotus’s (Nakhon In), Tops Supermarket (Central Westgate), and GO Wholesale (Rangsit).

​These retailers, together with 15 other partners, will offer more than 1,000 essential items, including house brands and secondary-tier brands, at discounts of 25% to 58%. Products include personal care items, detergents, rice, cooking oil, seasonings, and canned food.

​The inspections were conducted under the directive of Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, who instructed officials to ensure participating retailers are prepared. The initiative aims to ease the cost-of-living burden amid rising energy prices and economic pressures.







​The Director-General emphasized that house brands and second-tier brands provide high-quality alternatives at lower prices than mainstream premium brands. By including these in the “Thai Help Thai” project, the Ministry has secured further price reductions, ensuring citizens have access to quality goods at affordable prices.

​The Ministry is confident the program will improve nationwide access to affordable goods and provide tangible relief to households. Consumers can identify participating stores by official signage and purchase discounted products starting April 1. (NNT)



































