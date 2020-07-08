Thailand seals border to block illegal migrant workers in Coronavirus control

The chief of defense forces has ordered subordinates to seal off the border on the concern that illegal migrant workers could bring in the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







Lt Gen Apisit Nuchbusaba, spokesman of the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, said defense forces chief Gen Pornpipat Benyasri ordered borderline forces to stand guard along the border to block illegal immigrants in order to help control COVID-19 in the country.







The order was laid in his meeting with chiefs of the armed forces.

Besides, he instructed the armed forces to be ready to help victims of natural disasters throughout the rainy season.

In addition, he urged military personnel to promote national unity and carefully voice opinions especially via social media to prevent negative impacts on security.

In the meeting, the armed forces elaborated on their projects to catch up with national development and highly destructive warfare. (TNA)











