Thailand sees long delay for ‘Travel Bubble’ plan due to second wave fear

International air travel is further postponed as the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) sees the second spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the countries with which the travel bubble idea is under negotiation.







Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said international flights had to wait for a clear direction from CAAT and the government because priority rested with public health and progress in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

CAAT director-general Chula Sukmanop said that earlier there had been a plan to resume in August international flights in the travel bubble manner in which countries that successfully controlled COVID-19 would be paired for mutual air transport. His organization started to discuss the plan with many countries.







However, those countries were facing their second spread of COVID-19 and that forced the delay of the travel bubble plan.

Mr Chula also said that domestic flights were supporting Thai airlines and Thai people’s demand for domestic flight services was rising as airlines were resuming their domestic flights and tourism operators including hoteliers and restaurateurs were conducting promotional campaigns to attract tourists to their provinces.

Economic stimulus measures from the government would increase people’s purchasing power and thus benefit tourism and transport sectors, he said. (TNA)











