Japan to maintain production base in Thailand

The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) assured Japan would not relocate its production from Thailand, said Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak who expected economic recovery after the third quarter of this year.







After meeting Taketani Atsushi, president of JETRO Bangkok, Mr Somkid said they discussed JETRO’s surveys in the countries where Japan invested and the surveys found negative impacts of COVID-19 in all the countries.

The JETRO president confirmed that Japan would not move its production base from Thailand and still had business confidence in the country.

“Mr Taketani said that tax measures of Thailand gave quick assistance to investors and satisfied them. All countries have serious economic problems. If everyone is helpful, we can pass through them. I believe that in the second half of this year Thailand will face an economic storm because it imposed serious measures to curb COVID in the second quarter. Impacts will happen in the third quarter. If we survive it, we will gradually pick up,” Mr Somkid said. (TNA)











