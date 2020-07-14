Thailand screens out illegal migrants along Myanmar and Cambodia borders

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has ordered officials to intercept illegal migrant workers along the border and inside the boundary to prevent them from causing the second spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanit, spokesman of the deputy prime minister, said Gen Prawit ordered the Internal Security Operations Command, administrative officials, the military, the police and labor officials to suppress illegal migrants in border and inner areas and check workplaces including fishing premises as more illegal migrant workers were sneaking into the country when disease control lockdown measures were eased.







Gen Prawit assigned relevant officials to increase border patrols, nail human traffickers and ask their counterparts in Myanmar and Cambodia to help suppress illegal migration, Lt Gen Kongcheep said.

Employers should be responsible for society by rejecting the illegal migrant workers who were not screened because the practice could result in the uncontrollable second spread of COVID-19, Lt Gen Kongcheep said. (TNA)











