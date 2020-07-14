‘Mini Thailand Week 2020’ products sales in Vietnam makes record

The ‘Mini Thailand Week 2020’ in Vietnam was surprisingly successful as 120,000 Vietnamese people bought Thai products worth 18 million baht there.

Somdet Susomboon, director-general of the Department of International Trade Promotion, said the trade fair was organized in Hai Phong city on June 25-28 and 40 Thai operators showed their products in 67 booths there.







The fair amazingly drew 120,000 visitors and recorded sales of 18 million baht or US$597,000. Visitors were highly interested in Thai fruits, artificial flowers, electrical appliances, garments, shoes, plastic products, shampoos, shower cream, detergent and dishwashing liquid, he said.

“The fair was unexpectedly successful because visitors were satisfied with the organization and proposed it be held annually and present a wider range of products. They saw the reasonable prices of Thai products. They were also interested in Thai performances and foods and happy with free samples of Thai fruits in the fair,” Mr Somdet said.

Pannakarn Jiamsuchon, director of the Thai Trade Center in Hanoi, said Thai products were very popular at the fair because Vietnamese people had confidence in the quality of Thai products despite their higher prices compared with Chinese and Vietnamese products. Thai products including electric fans and vapor fans were great value for money, she said.







Artificial flowers made from natural materials were also highly popular because Vietnamese people liked to decorate their houses. Visitors also paid special attention to snacks and detergent for gems as Vietnamese people were financially stable and possessed lots of gemstones, Miss Pannakarn said.

Hai Phong is an important city after Hanoi because it is a key port city with more than 3 million people in northern Vietnam. Most people are in tourism, transport, industrial and agricultural sectors. It is linked with Hanoi with an expressway system. (TNA)











