Jupiter moves closest to Earth today

Stargazers are invited to see Jupiter at its brightest with the naked eye today (July14) when the planet reaches its closest point to Earth.

Jupiter will reach opposition, the point in a planet’s orbit when it is on the opposite side of the Earth from the sun.







It will appear at its brightest in the southeastern skies after the sun goes down until dawn.

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) will prepare telescopes at four major observatories for public members to use for free under new normal from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Telescopes will be available at the Princess Sirindhorn Astro Park in Chiang Mai and the regional observatories in Nakhon Ratchasima, Chachoengsao and Songkhla. (TNA)











