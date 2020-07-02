Thailand schools reopen with concerns

Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan inspected the reopening of schools and expressed concerns about classroom ventilation and online teaching.







The minister surveyed the atmosphere of schools that reopened on Wednesday after the school term had been delayed by the coronavirus disease 2019.

At Yothinburana School in Bang Sue district, parents sent their children at the front gate and students entered the school in a social distancing manner and had their body temperatures checked. They then washed their hands with alcohol gel and did the morning assembly in front of their classes.

Desks were set one meter apart. The number of students in each class was limited at 20-25 and students and teachers always wore face masks. Half of all 3,300 students at the school were present and the rest studied with online media.

Education Minister Nataphol said he was concerned about poor ventilation in air-conditioned classrooms and the lack of equipment and interactions with teachers through online education.

Regent’s International School also reopened on Wednesday. Only well students were allowed in and disease control measures including shoe-sanitizing mats were in place.

The number of students in each classroom was limited at 13 and class hours were staggered for kindergarteners, pupils and secondary school students. (TNA)











