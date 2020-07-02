Thailand remains in Tier 2 for human trafficking efforts

The US 2020 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report kept Thailand in its Tier2 human trafficking list for three consecutive years, said Poramethi Wimonsiri, permanent secretary for the Social Development and Human Security Ministry.







The US released the TIP report on June 26, he said. It kept Thailand in Tier 2 for continuing efforts to prevent and suppress all forms of human trafficking.

TIP report annually evaluates 187 countries and territories and ranks them into four tiers (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 2 Watch List, and Tier 3), with Tier 1 being the best and Tier 3 the worst.

The permanent secretary said in the past year, the Thai government and all sectors collaborated to suppress human trafficking and made more tangible progress in enforcing the law and taking legal action against culprits.

In terms of protection and assistance, it developed screening tools to identify human trafficking victims and forced labour vicitms, opened more child protection centers and rehabilitated victims, using the 11- million – baht fund.

To prevent the crime, he said meetings were held to listen to opinions of government sector, NGOs and international organizations to forge cooperation in preventing and suppressing human trafficking.

He added Post-Arrival and Reintegration Centers for Migrant Workers were opened to assist migrant workers, being employed under the MoU system.

They were educated about human trafficking their rights and employment contracts and complaint lodging mechanism. (TNA)











