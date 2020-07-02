European Union relaxes travel restrictions from 14 countries including Thailand

Thailand reported two new cases of Covid-19, who were Thai returnees from Kuwait and tested positive to coronavirus in state quarantine.

Thailand marks 37 consecutive days without local transmission.







Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the new cases were Thai workers, aged 47-48 years old.

The total cases were recorded at 3,173. Out of all cases, 3,059 cases fully recovered and 56 coronavirus patients are being treated at hospitals.

The death toll remains at 58.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) has relaxed travel restrictions and approved visitors from 14 countries for EU travel including Thailand.

Other countries are Australia, Canada, Japan, Algeria, Georgia, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay. (TNA)











