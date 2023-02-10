Thailand says ‘A Million Thanks’ to the Indians

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has hosted the ‘A Million Thanks: Amazing Thailand Night Reception’ event in New Delhi to say thanks to the Indian travel industry for promoting Thailand as a preferred tourist destination. The event was held prior to SATTE 2023, which TAT has brought a strong Thai delegation to attend for the 14th time.







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “India is and has always been a significant and primary tourism market for Thailand. We would like to express our sincere thanks to all our industry partners in India for helping to strengthen the positive image of Thailand as a popular destination for Indian travellers.”







In 2022, Thailand recorded over 11 million foreign visitors. Of these, almost 1 million were from India, making it the second largest source of tourist markets for Thailand – after Malaysia – and the largest group of travellers arriving by air. In 2023, some 1.4 million Indian tourists is expected to visit Thailand.

Indian tourists stayed on average 7.23 nights in Thailand, with trip expenditure averaged at 35,240 Baht per person.

Indian tourists are among those eligible for a Visa on Arrival (VOA) and who can enjoy an extended period of stay in Thailand of 30 days (up from 15 days) effective until 31 March, 2023.

At the Reception, Indian travel industry professionals and members of the media were also updated on Thailand’s tourism products and experiences. The ‘Amazing Thailand Destination Presentation’ session was presented by Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing –Asia and South Pacific. (TAT)











































