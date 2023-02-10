Thailand puts on ‘Amazing New Chapters’ showcase at SATTE 2023 in New Delhi

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is participating in the annual South Asia’s Travel & Tourism Exchange (SATTE) in New Delhi – billed as the largest, must-attend travel fair in India – for the 14th time, heading up a strong Thai delegation of over 40 tourism suppliers.

The 30th edition of the show, SATTE 2023 is on from 9-11 February, 2023, at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR and is expected to feature around 35,000 participants and 1,200 seller booths.







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “SATTE 2023 is a key marketplace for TAT and Thai tourism suppliers to meet with our overseas partners, to showcase Thailand’s full reopening to tourism and to promote the kingdom’s direction towards high value and sustainable tourism, including our soft-power foundations, to offer a meaningful travel experience.”

A key component of SATTE 2023 for the Thai delegation will be B2B tourism business exchanges between Thai tourism suppliers and overseas buyers, to build on existing relationships and forge new connections.









A main attraction of the Thailand presence at SATTE 2023 is the TAT’s Thailand Stand. Jointly promoting Thailand at the stand are Thai Airways International, THAI Smile Airways, 40 tourism suppliers – hotels, tour operators, DMCs, and attractions – as well as the Association of Thai Travel Agents, and Phuket Tourist Association.

Presenting a ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ theme, visitors to the stand can enjoy fascinating demonstration and workshop on making traditional Thai arts and crafts with Nora beading and traditional Thai potpourri.

The TAT’s Thailand Stand was officially opened by H.E. Ms. Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of Thailand to India; TAT’s Mr. Yuthasak; Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific; Mrs. Siriges-A-Nong Trirattanasongpol, TAT New Delhi, and Mr. Thanet Tantipiriyakit, President of Phuket Tourist Association.









In addition, TAT presented a token of appreciation to our partner allies – N Chirag; Discovery Holidays; D Pauls; TravelBullz, and SAMAARA Holidays, who participate in the “Chalo Amazing Thailand campaign” (Go Thailand) and for their continuous support during the difficult time .

Among the TAT’s marketing efforts at SATTE 2023 is the promotion of sports tourism – particularly golf – via a ‘City Marketing’ approach. Along this line, Pattaya City has a dedicated booth at the show, showcasing the popular seaside resort’s wealth of sports tourism opportunities, many attractions, and wide range of tourism-related business establishments which together offer plenty for all market segments.



To further strengthen the awareness of Pattaya as a golfing destination among Indian golfers, TAT and Pattaya City will jointly host a ‘Golf and Exclusive Networking’ activity on 10 February at Delhi Golf Club in New Delhi.

In 2022, Thailand recorded almost 1 million tourist arrivals from India, making it the second largest source of tourist markets for the country. For 2023, fuelled by TAT’s ongoing marketing activities, Thailand is expected to welcome some 1.4 million Indian tourists, of the 25 million tourists forecasted from all markets. (TAT)











































