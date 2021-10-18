Thailand revises guidelines to increase capacity of domestic flights

CCSA explains how to apply for the “Thailand Pass” system which will be adopted to replace the certificate of entry (COE) process after the reopening of the country on the first of November to travelers from low-risk countries. The Thailand Pass system specifically aims to facilitate entry into Thailand by shortening the process for filing information and uploading travel documents.







The Civil Aviation of Thailand has revised its guidelines to increase the capacity of domestic flights from October 16. Airlines can now operate more flights but they have to comply with the nighttime curfew from 23:00 to 3:00. Airlines are still required to implement in-flight COVID-19 prevention measures such as mask-wearing. International travelers arriving from low-risk countries will have to undergo a COVID-19 test upon arrival and await results at a safety and health administration SHA Plus or ASQ hotels.







Regarding preparation for the country’s reopening, public health authorities will hold talks with various agencies and business operators this week to work out the specific details and measures required for the reopening. (NNT)



























