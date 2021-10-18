Foreign tourists increasingly hunt for accommodation deals in Thailand

Kasikorn Research Centre (KResearch) is optimistic that the Thai tourism industry will see improvement next year as Thailand is going to allow fully vaccinated visitors from low-risk countries to enter the kingdom without quarantine from November 1.







According to KResearch’s estimate, there will be around 180,000 foreign visitors in 2021, who will generate at least 13.5 billion baht for the Thai tourism industry.

Government measures including sandbox schemes as well as the special tourist visa program are contributing to the increasing number of foreign arrivals. The Phuket Sandbox scheme, first launched in July, proves to be very popular among tourists from the US, the UK, Germany, and the Middle East.



In addition, Google’s travel insight data shows people have been increasingly hunting for good hotel or accommodation deals in Thailand.

The research center suggests that the government efficiently manage the virus and fully vaccinate more than 70 percent of the population, in order to bring Thailand’s tourism back to its full potential. (NNT)

































