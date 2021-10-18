300,000 antigen test kits (ATKs) distributed to 600 schools in Bangkok

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has inspected the distribution of antigen test kits (ATKs) at Wattana Wittaya Academy in Bangkok, as his agency prepares to hand out an additional 300,000 sets of ATKs to schools in the capital city.

Public health agencies are handing out 8.5 million ATKs to groups of people deemed at higher risk of exposure to COVID-19, with the NHSO preparing to hand over an additional 300,000 kits to schools in Bangkok in support of their reopening for the new school term.







NHSO Secretary-General Jadej Thammatcharee said about 2 million ATKs were being handed out by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the NHSO. Those receiving the handouts were persons who worked in public transportation, market sellers, staff at schools under the jurisdiction of the BMA, and people in certain communities.







Dr. Jadej said the NHSO was also looking after minimart workers and school personnel who do not belong to the BMA’s school system. An additional 300,000 ATKs were being distributed to people who worked at some 600 schools in Bangkok.

Although school personnel and students have already received COVID-19 vaccines, self-test ATKs were deemed useful for boosting Covid screening and reducing clusters of outbreaks as schools reopen on November 1. (NNT)





























