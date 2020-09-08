Thailand revises action plan to prepare for ‘super aged society’

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek disclosed about the Government’s national agenda on ‘ageing society’ and an action plan on elderly people (2002-2022), which has been implemented to prepare Thailand before its entering into ‘complete ageing society’ next year (with the share of the population age 60 and older being 20%), and ‘super aged society’ in 2031 (with the share of the population age 60 and older being 28%).





According to the Deputy Government Spokesperson, in order for the country to become a quality ageing society, and for the elderlies to have better quality of life, National Commission on the Elderly, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, has made adjustment to the action plan on elderly people for 2020-2022 to place priority on the following key issues:

Campaigning for the public to be aware of the importance on preparation for the ageing society, and creating awareness among working age population to be prepared, both in the aspects of income, healthcare, and housing. Promoting positive attitude and perspective toward the elderlies among the people age 18-59 (approx. 40 millions). Promoting elderly employment to uplift their integrity and self-respect. The target is for the employment of 195,000 elderlies within 2021.

For elderly people of the poorer background, encouraging younger generations to come back home, and live with the families. Local administrations will play an important role in taking care of the elderlies through Government's financial support. Converting small schools in the communities into elderly care centers as the number of newborns has become significantly smaller than the number of elderly people. Promoting savings of working age population for use during retirement. Providing standard occupational training to the elderlies.




