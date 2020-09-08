Thailand allocates 1 billion baht to speed up R&D of COVID-19 vaccines

Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed that even though Thailand has been globally recognized for its success and efficiency in curbing and preventing the spread of COVID-19, the Government does not stay idle and has placed importance on expediting research and development of COVID-19 vaccines.





National Vaccine Institute has been allocated with the budget of 1 billion Baht to provide support and cooperate with domestic R&D centers, Food and Drug Administration, and the Department of Medical Sciences in domestically producing vaccines, and to negotiate and cooperate with foreign agencies, both in China and Europe.



The Government also set aside the budget of 883 million Baht, already approved by the cabinet, for an establishment of a state quarantine to be located in a private property. With all these efforts and endeavors, the people are urged to rest assured of the country’s capability in controlling COVID-19 situation, while vaccines will be produced as soon as possible.



Please Support Pattaya Mail



