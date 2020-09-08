Thailand focuses on preventing layoffs, 3,000-baht cash handouts for small operators

The Cabinet has not considered the 3,000-baht cash handouts to individuals to buy consumer goods, said Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha while affirming that the measure is not aimed to give an advantage to large-scale business operators.





Prime Minister Gen.Prayut Chan-ocha said he had recently met businesspeople to discuss their problems and impacts from Covid-19.

The government focuses on preventing layoffs and the talks with the business sector were not to favour them but these big companies have a large number of employees, who the government needs to care for, he said.



Speaking about the proposed economic stimulus measure to give away 3,000-baht cash to 15 million people to buy consumer goods, he said the Cabinet has not pondered the cash handout campaign because it needs to deliberate on the issue to ensure the benefit for small operators such as hawkers and vendors.

He also said the Cabinet will consider new extra public holidays to stimulate the economy and domestic tourism. (TNA)





