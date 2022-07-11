Thailand reveals strategy for future growth, eradication of poverty

The Thai government has revealed a new strategy for creating a better future where poverty is eradicated, with the aim of achieving this goal through a three-core strategy that focuses on infrastructure, industrial development and banking.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha made the announcement, noting the need for relevant measures to address economic issues and poverty driven by rising consumer and fuel prices.







To tackle these issues, the government has designed a 3-core strategy. The first focuses on infrastructure, with the government hoping to initiate the biggest integrated infrastructure development effort in Thailand’s history.

The prime minister said projects surrounding railways, roads, airports and seaports are being designed to promote prosperity, security and connectivity.





The second core relates to the entire industrial sector, particularly the automotive and related industries that are working to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels. The premier said the government is doing everything to position Thailand as a global electric vehicle manufacturing hub, while also making electric vehicles more affordable for Thai people.

The third core relates to the banking sector, where the government aims to ensure access to the banking system and financial services for 30 million people through the implementation of modern technologies.



Additionally, Gen Prayut praised cooperation from the general public, which he said has helped Thailand weather the pandemic and become one of the countries best recognized for its disease control practices.

The prime minister further encouraged the general public to help combat poverty and create a robust economic foundation for the nation. He also pledged to continue pushing forward the government’s work to provide people with more opportunities.(NNT)

































