Long break ahead at Pattaya-Jomtien immigration bureau

Chonburi Immigration has announced that it will be closed to the public for five days from Wednesday July 13 to Sunday July 17 inclusively. This is in line with public holiday arrangements nationally as July 13 and 14 are sober religious holidays (with a full-scale alcohol ban) whilst Friday July 15 has been designated an extra public holiday to boost domestic tourism. Immigration nationwide reopens on Monday July 18.







Monday morning July 11 saw the usual post-weekend rush at the Jomtien headquarters of Chonburi Immigration. However, in spite of the recent increase in international arrivals, the overall numbers registering at the bureau are still well below pre-pandemic statistics. A spokesperson said that hotels had become more efficient at recording the local address of new arrivals which meant that short-term tourists had no need to report separately at immigration offices.





Another online development has been the increasing popularity of the website promoting the 90 days registration process for expats. According to the spokesperson, this has also led to fewer foreigners queuing up at the reporting table which is located in the carpark. He also confirmed that the TM6 arrival card was no longer being used for air passengers, but recommended that those who still possessed one should retain it in their passport as the procedure had been suspended rather than cancelled at this stage.





























