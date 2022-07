A survey conducted by the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) under the Thai Ministry of Commerce has found that monthly household expenses averaged over 18,000 baht.

The TPSO said transportation, rent and utilities were nearly half of all average household expenses, costing more than 8,400 baht.

According to the office, the global energy crisis caused headline inflation in Thailand to increase over 7.6% in June compared to the same period last year. (NNT)