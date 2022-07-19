Thailand reports spike in COVID cases after mid-month long holiday

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has reported that the number of COVID-19 patients relying on ventilators are on the rise in Thailand along with coronavirus-related deaths.

Thais celebrated Asarnha Bucha Day and Buddhist Lent last Friday (15 July) with a Cabinet-declared holiday. Many departed for their home provinces or vacation destinations.







Following the long holiday, DDC Director-General Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths have been reported in Bangkok and other major cities nationwide. He added that the agency is currently closely monitoring the situation and is urging all hospitals to prepare their personnel and resources for an emergency.

From July 5-17, the average number of ventilator-dependent patients increased from 300 per day to 369 per day while the average number of daily fatalities increased from 16 to 21.





Dr Opas also reported an increase in fatalities among the elderly and those with underlying diseases who received their third COVID vaccination dose more than three months ago.

The DDC director-general said people infected with the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants reported experiencing sore throat, irritation and muscle and body aches. He advised those exhibiting any of the symptoms to test themselves immediately and seek medical care at their nearest hospital. (NNT)































