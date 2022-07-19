Pattaya officials check on Second Road drainage-system project

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai checked on the progress of a drainage-system project aimed at relieving flooding on Soi Buakhao.

The deputy mayor and city engineers checked on a Second Road worksite July 18.

Two weeks ago, the project was said to be 60% complete and on schedule to finish in October.







The work is part of a massive project to lay new drainage pipes from South Road to Soi 10 on Second Road and from Soi Buakhao down Soi 15 to Second Road.

The hope is that the new pipes on each side of Soi 15 and one larger pipe under the middle of the road will carry away all the water that has submerged Soi Buakhao during rainstorms for decades.



































