Houseguest arrested for trying to gut Pattaya homeowner

Pattaya police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly stabbing the man giving him and his stepmother a place to stay.

Songkot Noipojana, 42, suffered a deep and long gash to the stomach July 18 at the house in East Pattaya. He was transferred for surgery to Banglamung Hospital.







Police took a belligerent Amnart Buachuen into custody and seized the bloody kitchen knife he allegedly used to gut Songkot, who had opened his house to Amnart and his stepmother.

Songkot’s sister, Chanisara Mahamat, 32, said the two had been staying at the house for about a week, but it had been a turbulent stay, with the guests getting drunk and into arguments almost daily.

She didn’t know what prompted the argument or the stabbing.































