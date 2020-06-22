Thailand reports one more COVID-19 case, returnee from South Africa

The global impact of COVID-19 has almost reached 9 million infected. Meanwhile, in Thailand, one more case has been confirmed.

Yesterday, Thailand confirmed one more case of infection, a young individual who recently returned from a foreign country and is now being quarantined in a state quarantine. The patient is a 6-year-old boy who returned from South Africa with his mother on 15th June. The boy was tested and was found to have COVID-19 on 19th of June, while his mother tested negative.







The infection number in Thailand is now 3,148 cases. Recoveries are 3,018 and 72 patients are in hospital. The total number of deaths remains at 58; and it has been 27 days since a locally transmitted infection case was recorded in Thailand.

The number of global infections in 213 countries and territories exceeds 8.9 million while 4.7 million have already recovered. Unfortunately, 466,000 people have passed away from the effects of the viral illness. (NNT)











