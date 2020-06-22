Thailand seeks urgent changes to laws in reconciliation, reform

The government has decided to adjust its approach to national reconciliation and reform, in light of current circumstances, and is now looking to adapt laws towards achieving greater efficacy and to open the way to careers by public members.







A meeting of the National Reform, Strategy and Reconciliation Commission (RSRC), chaired by Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has acknowledged reports by its sub-committees while encouraging relevant units. The body established a committee to urgently reform laws needed to drive national reform, replacing 14 other committees. The focus of the new body is to do away with laws that hinder the careers of citizens while integrating data from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the Office of the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, so as to expedite their work. Principles for the reform of education concerning an improvement in primary school curricula, were also approved.

The Prime Minister emphasized that laws should be changed according to current circumstances and that the public should be made to understand national strategies so that they can contribute to progress.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, said that the meeting didn’t touch on the subject of amnesty but reminded citizens that reconciliation is a definite goal of the government. He elaborated that it has yet to be decided if reconciliation can be achieved through inter-party talks or not. (NNT)











